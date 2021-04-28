Raley struck out two over a perfect eighth inning in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Seattle.
Entering the eighth inning with a two-run lead would normally mean Ryne Stanek, but he threw 29 pitches Monday, so manager Dusty Baker rolled with Raley. Joe Smith had opened the season as the eighth-inning man, but he's pitched himself out of the role with a 12.71 ERA. Raley had given up runs in six of 10 outings but was given the chance to preserve the lead for closer Ryan Pressly. He picked up his third hold with the perfect inning, the second time in three appearances that he's retired all three batters faced.