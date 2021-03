Abreu will be away from camp for "several days" due to health and safety protocols, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Abreu entered spring training in better shape than he was last season and made his spring debut in Sunday's loss to the Marlins. He allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk while failing to strike out any batters across two relief appearances. It's not yet clear when the right-hander will be able to return to the team.