Abreu (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Abreu landed on the IL in late May with a calf injury. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Jun 26 and wound up making four appearances, striking out six while allowing one run across four innings. He'll resume his big-league campaign with a 4.21 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 23:13 K:BB.