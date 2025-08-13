While Abreu "would seem a logical choice" to take over as the Astros' closer following the injury to Josh Hader (shoulder), per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that he's "not naming (anyone) for the ninth."

Abreu has been phenomenal again this season, collecting a 1.67 ERA and 79:25 K:BB over 54 innings. The right-hander is the best bet to handle most of the save chances for the Astros while Hader is shelved, but Espada seems to be leaning toward more of a committee approach. With Hader unavailable, Bennett Sousa earned his fourth save of the season in Monday's win over the Red Sox. Abreu, Sousa, Steven Okert, Bryan King and Shawn Dubin could all be in the mix for saves for Houston while Hader is out.