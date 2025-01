The Astros and Abreu avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.45 million contract Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

He was arbitration-eligible for a second time this winter. Abreu's ERA rose to 3.10 ERA in 2024, but he notched 100 strikeouts in relief for the second year in a row and will again be a primary setup man ahead of closer Josh Hader in the Houston bullpen in 2025.