Abreu (1-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save in Friday's 5-3 loss to Seattle after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk in 1.1 innings. He struck out two.

It was the third blown save of the season for Abreu, who is now 0-for-3 in save situations in 2025. Even so, Friday marked his first time allowing a run since April 9, so the right-hander doesn't appear to be in jeopardy of dropping down Houston's bullpen hierarchy despite this showing. Abreu has been a key setup man behind closer Josh Hader, with the former logging a 1.99 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB over 22.2 innings this year.