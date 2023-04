Abreu picked up the save Saturday against the Braves. He struck out two without allowing a baserunner.

Abreu sat down all three batters he faced in the ninth to convert his first save of the season. Ryan Pressly was unavailable after pitching in three of the previous four games, so Abreu isn't likely to see more chances to finish out games. But the right hander may have passed Rafael Montero as the next reliever in line for saves in Houston.