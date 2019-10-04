Astros' Bryan Abreu: Doesn't make ALDS squad
Abreu is not on the roster for the ALDS.
Abreu gave a glimpse of his big-league potential in limited action this season, striking out 13 batters and allowing just one run in 8.2 innings of work. His lack of experience leaves him on the outside looking in for now, but he's a candidate for later rounds of the playoffs should the Astros advance, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
