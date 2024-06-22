Abreu allowed a hit in a scoreless inning and earned a save over Baltimore on Friday.

Abreu worked around a two-out single to close out the chaotic 14-11 victory Friday. It was his first save of the year and he extended his scoreless streak to 8.2 innings. After allowing six runs in 5.2 innings to begin his season, Abreu has yielded just five runs in his last 32 appearances, lowering his season ERA to 2.58. Josh Hader seemingly received a routine day off after earning back-to-back saves against the White Sox on Wednesday and Thursday.