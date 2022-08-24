Abreu gave up a walk in a scoreless 0.1 of an inning to earn the save in a 4-2 victory over the Twins on Tuesday.

Abreu came on in relief of Hector Neris with two outs in the ninth. Neris had come into the game with a 4-0 lead but gave up two runs and was pulled with two men on. Abreu loaded the bases on a walk but struck out a struggling Jake Cave on a nasty 0-2 slider to close out the game for his second save of the season. Astros manager Dusty Baker explained after the game that closer Ryan Pressly was unavailable due to the return of his stiff neck.