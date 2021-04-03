Abreu (1-0) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over 2.1 scoreless innings to earn the win over Oakland on Friday.

Abreu entered for starter Cristian Javier, who labored through 38 pitches in the fourth inning and left with two runners on. Enter Abreu, who retired Elvis Andrus on a groundout then navigated two uneventful innings. Abreu was stretched out during spring training for scenarios like this. Javier missed time this spring due to quarantining and was not built up as a six- or seven-inning starter.