Abreu emerged as a legitimate candidate for the starting rotation as spring training progressed, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

When training camp kicked off, the Astros were considering three pitchers for their final rotation spot -- Austin Pruitt, Josh James and Framber Valdez -- but now Abreu enters the mix, particularly with the uncertainty created by Justin Verlander's groin procedure that will sideline him for six weeks. The right-handed Abreu made one flawless spring start and three multi-inning appearances as a reliever, allowing three hits and four walks over eight scoreless innings.

