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Astros' Bryan Abreu: Fifth save of season

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Abreu recorded the save Saturday against the Royals after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit.

Josh Hader earned the save Friday, but since he recently returned from the injured list earlier this month, it seems the Astros are not comfortable with him pitching on back-to-back days. Still, Abreu had no problem stepping to the mound in the ninth to secure his fifth save of the season. Abreu might have a 6.56 ERA across 27 appearances (23.1 innings) this season, but he's gone 5-for-5 in save chances and also has five holds. He should remain a reliable late-inning option out of the Astros' bullpen.

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