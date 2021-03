Abreu struck out four over three perfect innings in Monday's spring game against the Mets.

Abreu is ramping up his innings in case he's needed in Houston, but he's expected to start the season as part of Triple-A Sugar Land's rotation, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. He could, however, be part of the Astros' bullpen after reliever Andre Scrubb suffered a sore right shoulder last Friday.