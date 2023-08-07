Abreu picked up the save Sunday against the Yankees. He allowed a hit and two walks while striking out two over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Abreu was tasked with closing out the Astros' victory Sunday with Ryan Pressly unavailable. After relieving Hector Neris in the eighth, the 26-year-old Abreu allowed an inherited run to score before working around a pair of walks in the ninth to earn the four-out save. Overall, Abreu's been solid while setting up Pressly this season -- his ERA is down to 2.39 with a 1.16 WHIP and 79:24 K:BB across 52.2 innings.