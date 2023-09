Abreu wasn't available to pitch during Monday's game against Baltimore after being struck by a line drive in the forearm during Houston's weekend series with Kansas City, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dusty Baker noted that Abreu was sent for X-rays earlier in the day and the results came back negative. The team is hopeful the right-hander will be ready to pitch Tuesday, per Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610.