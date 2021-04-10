Abreu (1-1) was charged with the loss Friday against the Athletics, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one across 2.1 innings.

The righty set down the first six men he faced in relief of Lance McCullers before allowing a single in the top of the eight. Abreu was pulled by manager Dusty Baker after striking out the next batter. The base runner he allowed would come around to score on a Matt Olson home run, sticking Abreu with the loss. Nevertheless, it has been a strong start to the season for the 25-year-old, who has only surrendered one run across 6.2 innings pitched.