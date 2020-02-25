Astros' Bryan Abreu: Impresses in debut
Abreu retired all six batters faced, striking out four, in Monday's spring game against the Tigers.
Abreu made an impressive splash in his Grapefruit League debut, pounding the strike zone with 21 of his 30 pitches landing for strikes. He's a starter, but the 22-year-old right-hander could open the season as part of the Astros' bullpen. Monday's outing signals relief could be his role for the organization in 2020. In a small MLB sample size in 2019, Abreu fanned 13 batters in 8.2 innings and was added to the ALCS roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Deep sleepers: 10 with ace upside
It doesn't matter how much you invest at starting pitcher on Draft Day, you're going to need...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, 2020 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Late pitcher targets: ADP 200-300
Targeting high-end pitching seems like a winning strategy these days, but there are promising...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...