Abreu retired all six batters faced, striking out four, in Monday's spring game against the Tigers.

Abreu made an impressive splash in his Grapefruit League debut, pounding the strike zone with 21 of his 30 pitches landing for strikes. He's a starter, but the 22-year-old right-hander could open the season as part of the Astros' bullpen. Monday's outing signals relief could be his role for the organization in 2020. In a small MLB sample size in 2019, Abreu fanned 13 batters in 8.2 innings and was added to the ALCS roster.