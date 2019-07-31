Abreu was promoted to the majors prior to Wednesday's game against the Indians, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Abreu has been primarily developed as a starting pitcher, but he is probably a better fit in the bullpen long term, given his shaky command. He should be able to sit in the mid-90s with his fastball in short stints and also owns a hammer curveball that could be a strikeout pitch at the highest level. Abreu posted a 4.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 92:38 K:BB in 70.1 innings across stops at High-A and Double-A. He takes the place of Ryan Pressly (knee), who was placed on the 10-day injured list.