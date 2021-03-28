Abreu allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings in Saturday's spring game against the Mets.

Abreu, who was informed that he made the Opening Day roster prior to starting Saturday's game, could see meaningful usage as a stretched-out, multi-inning reliever during the first few weeks of the regular season. The Astros have two rotation slots not yet stretched out. Cristian Javier, who's scheduled to throw the second game of the regular season, has thrown just 3.1 spring innings. The No. 5 slot will eventually go to Jake Odorizzi, but he needs to build up innings and pitch count before entering the rotation. That means Abreu, Brandon Bielak and Luis Garcia, all stretched out for multiple innings, could see significant usage early on, possibly even a start.