Abreu was informed Saturday that he'll make the Astros' Opening Day roster as a reliever, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Abreu was ramping up his innings during Grapefruit League games but will begin the 2021 season in the major-league bullpen rather than joining Triple-A Sugar Land's rotation. The right-hander has made three appearances (two starts) this spring and posted a 3.68 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 7.1 innings. Abreu should serve as a middle reliever for Houston early in the year.