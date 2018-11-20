Astros' Bryan Abreu: Moved to 40-man roster

Abreu was added to the 40-man roster Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Abreu will be protected from the Rule 5 draft following this latest move by the Astros. The 21-year-old prospect has yet to advance past Low-A Quad Cities through two seasons in professional ball, although he allowed just nine runs over 54 innings and struck out 90 across stops at Short-Season Tri-City and Quad Cities in 2018.

