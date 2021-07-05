Abreu (calf) struck out one and walked one over two-thirds of an inning for Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday and could be activated off the 10-day injured list this week, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Abreu made his fourth appearance while on rehab, and it was the second of back-to-back appearances. Typically, going back-to-back days is the final box to be checked before activation. Houston manager Dusty Backer said a decision would be made in the next few days. Houston has an off-day Monday before hosting the Athletics for three games beginning Tuesday.