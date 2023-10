Abreu allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Abreu has earned three saves and eight holds with a 34:13 K:BB during his 27.2-inning scoreless streak, which dates back to July 18. This was among his shakier outings in that span, but he was able to get the job done. The setup man has a 1.75 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 100:31 K:BB with five saves and 24 holds over 72 innings this season.