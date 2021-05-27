Abreu earned the save against the Dodgers on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless inning and allowing two walks while striking out one.

The Astros held a 5-2 lead heading into the ninth frame, but regular closer Ryan Pressly was unable to pitch due to a stiff neck. Houston consequently turned to Abreu, who put a pair of runners on base with walks but rebounded to strike out Albert Pujols and wrap up the first save of his career. It remains to be seen how much additional time, if any, Pressly will miss, and Abreu could be in the mix for additional save chances if the Astros are without their primary closer for future contests.