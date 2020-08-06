Abreu was optioned to the Astros' alternate training site Thursday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Abreu was part of Houston's Opening Day roster and worked mainly as a middle reliever, but he'll find himself off the major-league roster as the active roster shrinks to 28 players. In four relief appearances this year, the right-hander allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and seven walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings. He'll remain on the taxi squad for the team's current series but will work on his control at the alternate training site going forward.