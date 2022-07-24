Abreu picked up the save in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Mariners allowing no runs on no hits while striking out one and walking none over one inning.

Abreu earned his first save of the season in Saturday's contest. Ryne Stanek and Hector Neris had each pitched in the previous two games with Ryan Pressly on the paternity list, opening the door for Abreu to pick up a save. Pressly is likely to resume his closer duties upon his return, meaning Abreu should return to a mid-late inning relief role.