Abreu (3-3) allowed one hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings to earn the win over Oakland on Tuesday.

Abreu was activated earlier in the day and played a key role in Houston's come-from-behind victory. He and two other relievers shut the door over the final four innings. Houston's bullpen has been unsettled all season, but Abreu has a respectable 3.21 ERA since May 1.