Abreu picked up the save Sunday during a 5-2 win over Atlanta, recording one walk and one strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning.

Houston took a 5-2 lead in the top of the ninth, and with Ryan Pressly unavailable again, the Astros turned to Abreu for a second straight day. He proceeded to walk the leadoff hitter -- Austin Riley -- and hit the next batter -- Ozzie Albies -- but induced a double play by Eddie Rosario and struck out Sam Hilliard to end the game. It was Abreu's second save in three tries, and he currently has a 0.73 ERA with a 19:6 K:BB through 12.1 innings.