Abreu was recalled by the Astros on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The Houston bullpen has been taxed this week -- the relief corps has thrown 18 innings the past two days, to be exact -- and Abreu will be up to provide a fresh arm for manager AJ Hinch. Abreu worked mostly as a starter between High-A and Double-A this season, posting a 4.83 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 23 minor-league appearances (16 starts).