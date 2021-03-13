Abreu will pitch in a "B" game Saturday against the Nationals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Abreu will be making his first appearance since coming of the quarantine list and hasn't thrown in a game situation since going two innings against the Marlins on Feb. 28. The state of Houston's starting rotation is getting dicey at mid-point of March. There's still an ongoing evaluation of Framber Valdez (finger), Jake Odorizzi is unlikely to build up his pitch count in time for Opening Day, and several depth starter candidates, including Abreu, lost time due to being on quarantine.