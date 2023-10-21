Abreu was suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount of money for throwing at Adolis Garcia in Game 5 of the ALCS, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Abreu's suspension will begin immediately, which will keep him out for the remainder of the ALCS. However, Abreu will likely appeal the decision, which would allow the 26-year-old reliever to continue pitching until his hearing. Abreu has been a crucial part of Houston's bullpen during its postseason run, surrendering just one run over 6.1 innings while racking up 11 strikeouts.