Abreu (2-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on a hit and a walk over 0.2 innings Friday, striking out one and taking a loss against Texas.

Abreu came into the 10th inning to protect a 5-4 lead and took the loss after serving up a walkoff three-run blast to Adolis Garcia. The 24-year-old has five holds this season but has blown all three of his save opportunities. His season ERA shot up to 4.18 through 23.2 innings.