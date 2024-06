Abreu didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one across a scoreless eighth inning to earn the hold Tuesday against the Giants.

Abreu turned in his fifth consecutive scoreless appearance and has earned four holds in that span. He has a team-high 15 holds this season and is also ranked inside the top five in the league with that mark. Overall, Abreu has an effective 2.88 ERA, though he has issued 20 free passes across 34.1 innings.