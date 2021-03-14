Abreu walked two batters and struck out one in a scoreless inning during a "B" game against the Nationals on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Abreu, who made his first appearance since clearing health and safety protocols, walked the first two batters faced before getting a strikeout and inducing a double-play grounder. Both he and Luis Garcia pitched in the game, and each may be needed early in the season as Houston's starting depth suddenly became an issue over the last week. Abreu, whose previous appearance was Feb. 28, will need time to be ready as a starter for the first week of the regular season.