De La Cruz is hitting .364/.408/.568 with two home runs, 12 runs and six RBI through his first nine games at Triple-A Sugar Land.

De La Cruz picked up an injury late in spring training after collided with a teammate in a "B" game, but he looks to have made a return to full health in advance of the minor-league season. Despite his excellent start to the season, the 24-year-old outfielder may have a difficult time earning a call-up in 2021 due to his lack of a 40-man roster spot.