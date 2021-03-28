Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that De La Cruz sustained an injury in a collision with teammate Zach Daniels during a recent "B" game, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old has yet to play above the Double-A level and is attending camp as a non-roster invitee, but he had been in the mix for a spot on Houston's Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder. The injury likely takes De La Cruz out of the running for a bench role, however, as Baker noted that the Astros are now likely to explore the waiver wire to find depth behind projected starters Michael Brantley, Myles Straw (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) and Kyle Tucker. Chas McCormick and Jose Siri are other internal candidates to break camp as reserve options in the outfield.