Garcia agreed with the Astros on Tuesday to a minor-league contract with an invitation to major-league spring training, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Garcia posted a 3.54 ERA in four starts with the Tigers last season, though he did also issue 10 walks over his 20.1 total big-league frames. He surrendered 25 free passes in 39.1 innings of relief with Detroit in 2021, spoiling a promising showing from the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. The 27-year-old right-hander will likely be viewed as organizational bullpen depth leading into Astros camp.