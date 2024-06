The Astros selected King's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday.

King has played well in Triple-A this season, posting a 1.87 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB over 33.2 innings while recording three saves and one win, and he'll provide the Astros with a southpaw option out of the bullpen. To make room for King, Houston designated right-hander Alex Speas for assignment.