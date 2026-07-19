Astros' Bryan King: Optioned to Triple-A

King was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land after Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Orioles, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

King will head back down to the Triple-A level for the first time since 2024 after he surrendered a solo home run while striking out a batter over one inning Sunday. The southpaw has now combined to surrender eight runs on 10 hits, including five home runs, over five innings in his last four appearances with Houston, and his trip to Sugar Land will be an opportunity to hit the reset button. King still owns a strong 3.40 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 35 strikeouts while converting six out of 10 save opportunities over 42 appearances with the Astros this season, and he will likely return to the major-league roster relatively soon.