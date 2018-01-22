Astros' Buddy Boshers: Claimed by Astros
Boshers was claimed off waivers by the Astros on Monday.
Boshers will join the Astros after being designated for assignment by the Twins last week. The southpaw owns a combined 4.56 ERA across 71 innings with Minnesota over the previous two seasons. He'll look to compete for an Opening Day role as the Astros' lefty specialist.
More News
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...
-
Risky pitchers, old guys headline busts
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't chase career years, and walks you through his other types...
-
Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is strong at the top, but is it as deep in the middle? Scott White looks at the...