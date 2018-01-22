Boshers was claimed off waivers by the Astros on Monday.

Boshers will join the Astros after being designated for assignment by the Twins last week. The southpaw owns a combined 4.56 ERA across 71 innings with Minnesota over the previous two seasons. He'll look to compete for an Opening Day role as the Astros' lefty specialist.

