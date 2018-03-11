The Astros optioned Boshers to their minor-league camp Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old has bounced on and off the Twins' 40-man roster the past two years before landing with Houston via a January waiver claim. Boshers was unable to win an Opening Day spot with the Astros, but could be among the first relief callups from Triple-A Fresno this season when Houston requires another lefty bullpen arm.