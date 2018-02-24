Play

Boshers struck out one in a scoreless third inning in Friday's exhibition opener against Washington.

Boshers is one of the left-handers battling to impress manager A.J. Hinch. Tony Sipp has held the lefty reliever job the past two seasons, but has not been effective in that role. Hence, guys like Boshers and Reymin Guduan are in the mix.

