Stevenson was traded from the Blue Jays to the Astros along with Joe Biagini and Aaron Sanchez in exchange for Derek Fisher on Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

A 10th-round pick by the Blue Jays in 2018, Stevenson has posted strong numbers in 90 games for High-A Dunedin this season, hitting .298/.388/.393 with five homers and 11 steals. His plate control has been particularly impressive, as he owns a 12.8 percent walk rate and a 13.3 percent strikeout rate. He owns an excellent 114:76 BB:K thus far as a professional.