The Astros have selected Fisher with the 131st overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A left-hitting outfielder from UNC Charlotte, Fisher hit 30 home runs (third in NCAA D1) this spring in his fourth year at college. He slashed .348/.507/.813 this year but he wasn't facing great competition and he turned 22 in June. Fisher is a three-true outcome type of slugger whose bat will need to carry him