Despite a limited output in the minor leagues in 2024, Smith has a chance at cracking the Astros' Opening Day roster thanks to a strong showing in spring training, Michael Shapiro of Chron.com reports.

Across six spring training games and 15 plate appearances, Smith has recorded one triple, two home runs and seven RBI while drawing seven walks and scoring five runs. He had only 134 plate appearances in the minors in 2024 and didn't even play Triple-A ball, but if Christian Walker (oblique) isn't able to play for the start of the regular season, Shapiro relays that the Astros could shift Isaac Paredes to first base while starting Smith, Mauricio Dubon or Zach Dezenzo at the hot corner. Even if he weren't to make the Opening Day roster, Smith stands to have a chance at getting a call up to the majors at some point during the 2025 campaign.