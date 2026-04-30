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Astros' Cam Smith: Not in lineup for first game
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Smith is absent from the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Orioles.
Dustin Harris will patrol right field for the Astros in the first game of the twin bill. Smith will likely be back at the position for Thursday's night game.
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