The Astros acquired Smith, Isaac Paredes and Hayden Wesneski from the Cubs on Friday in exchange for Kyle Tucker, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 14th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Smith debuted in pro ball with a .313/.396/.609 slash line and seven home runs over 32 games across three levels. He finished the year at Double-A Tennessee and will likely begin the 2025 campaign at Double-A Corpus Christi, with a debut by late 2025 or 2026 possible.