Maybin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Maybin will ride the pine for the second time in three games, as manager A.J. Hinch goes with an outfield consisting of Marwin Gonzalez, Tony Kemp and George Springer (from left to right). While Maybin had a good game Tuesday, he's struggled mightily throughout most of September and may very well have played his way out of a postseason starting role.