Astros' Cameron Maybin: Stuffs stat sheet Tuesday
Maybin went 2-for-4 with three runs, a triple, a homer, three RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
Maybin did a little bit of everything in the Astros' 14-3 rout of the Rangers. The 30-year-old came home on a triple and an error in his fifth inning "little-league home run" before blasting a more traditional three-run homer in the sixth. The speedy outfielder is hitting just .130 since being acquired by the Astros at the Aug. 31 deadline, but may be heating up at an opportune time as the A.L. West champs head into the postseason as legitimate title contenders.
